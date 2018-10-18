Installing Python 3.7 on Debian 8

I have a Debian Jessie box that needed to get Python 3.7 running and it was not so straight forward.

Here are some of the errors I experienced during the trial and error of figuring this out:

ERROR: The Python ssl extension was not compiled. Missing the OpenSSL lib?

Following modules built successfully but were removed because they could not be imported: _ssl Could not build the ssl module! Python requires an OpenSSL 1.0.2 or 1.1 compatible libssl with X509_VERIFY_PARAM_set1_host().

[SSL: CERTIFICATE_VERIFY_FAILED] certificate verify failed: unable to get local issuer certificate

Fixing things

First, some prerequisites:

sudo apt-get install build-essential checkinstall libreadline-gplv2-dev libncursesw5-dev libsqlite3-dev tk-dev libgdbm-dev libc6-dev libbz2-dev

The first problem is that the packaged versions of openssl and libssl-dev are missing header information required to build Python 3.7+ so you will have to compile your own:

cd /usr/src curl https://www.openssl.org/source/openssl-1.0.2o.tar.gz | tar xz cd openssl-1.0.2o ./config shared --prefix = /usr/local/ sudo make sudo make install

We will need to pass /usr/src/openssl-1.0.2o into the Python configure script. However, the configure script will look for a lib directory in that path which doesn’t exist. So we’ll create that manually:

mkdir lib cp ./*. { so,so.1.0.0,a,pc } ./lib

Now proceed with installing Python:

cd /usr/src sudo wget https://www.python.org/ftp/python/3.7.0/Python-3.7.0.tgz sudo tar xzf Python-3.7.0.tgz cd Python-3.7.0 ./configure --with-openssl = /usr/src/openssl-1.0.2o --enable-optimizations sudo make sudo make altinstall

To test it out, run python3.7 and input:

import ssl ssl . OPENSSL_VERSION

You should see a string like 'OpenSSL 1.0.2o 27 Mar 2018' in return.

I don’t know if this will apply for everyone, but I also had to install certifi and manually link the certificate.

pip3.7 install certifi sudo ln -s /usr/local/lib/python3.7/site-packages/certifi/cacert.pem /usr/local/ssl/cert.pem